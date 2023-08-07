A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Angels - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:32 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
A.J. Pollock is back in action for the San Francisco Giants against Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles AngelsAugust 7 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 1 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-3.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock is batting .169 with four doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
- Pollock has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In 8.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In eight games this season (16.3%), Pollock has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 22.4% of his games this year (11 of 49), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|.123
|AVG
|.228
|.188
|OBP
|.262
|.247
|SLG
|.404
|5
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|7
|21/6
|K/BB
|10/3
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 144 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Sandoval (6-8 with a 4.19 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 20th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, the lefty threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .253 batting average against him.
