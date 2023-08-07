A.J. Pollock is back in action for the San Francisco Giants against Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles AngelsAugust 7 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 1 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-3.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on A.J. Pollock? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock is batting .169 with four doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

Pollock has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In 8.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In eight games this season (16.3%), Pollock has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 22.4% of his games this year (11 of 49), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 23 .123 AVG .228 .188 OBP .262 .247 SLG .404 5 XBH 4 2 HR 3 8 RBI 7 21/6 K/BB 10/3 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings