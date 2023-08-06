Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Athletics - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:33 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Wilmer Flores -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the hill, on August 6 at 4:07 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks while batting .308.
- Flores is batting .478 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 63.8% of his games this season (51 of 80), Flores has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (23.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 13 games this year (16.3%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Flores has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this season (37.5%), including three games with multiple runs (3.8%).
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|.310
|AVG
|.306
|.345
|OBP
|.380
|.488
|SLG
|.603
|13
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|9
|19
|RBI
|16
|23/8
|K/BB
|20/14
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.84).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.35 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday, July 30 against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.35, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .255 batting average against him.
