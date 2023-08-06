Wilmer Flores -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the hill, on August 6 at 4:07 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks while batting .308.

Flores is batting .478 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

In 63.8% of his games this season (51 of 80), Flores has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (23.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 13 games this year (16.3%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Flores has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 30 times this season (37.5%), including three games with multiple runs (3.8%).

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 39 .310 AVG .306 .345 OBP .380 .488 SLG .603 13 XBH 18 5 HR 9 19 RBI 16 23/8 K/BB 20/14 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings