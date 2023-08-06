Wilmer Flores -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the hill, on August 6 at 4:07 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores has 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks while batting .308.
  • Flores is batting .478 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
  • In 63.8% of his games this season (51 of 80), Flores has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (23.8%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in 13 games this year (16.3%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Flores has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 30 times this season (37.5%), including three games with multiple runs (3.8%).

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 39
.310 AVG .306
.345 OBP .380
.488 SLG .603
13 XBH 18
5 HR 9
19 RBI 16
23/8 K/BB 20/14
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.84).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.35 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday, July 30 against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.35, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .255 batting average against him.
