The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.184 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada is hitting .273 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Estrada is batting .222 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Estrada has reached base via a hit in 52 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

Looking at the 70 games he has played this season, he's went deep in eight of them (11.4%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Estrada has had at least one RBI in 32.9% of his games this season (23 of 70), with more than one RBI five times (7.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36 games this season (51.4%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 38 .266 AVG .279 .314 OBP .341 .461 SLG .412 12 XBH 16 6 HR 3 15 RBI 16 34/6 K/BB 43/10 7 SB 11

Athletics Pitching Rankings