Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Athletics - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:27 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.184 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada is hitting .273 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- Estrada is batting .222 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Estrada has reached base via a hit in 52 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this season, he's went deep in eight of them (11.4%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada has had at least one RBI in 32.9% of his games this season (23 of 70), with more than one RBI five times (7.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this season (51.4%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|38
|.266
|AVG
|.279
|.314
|OBP
|.341
|.461
|SLG
|.412
|12
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|16
|34/6
|K/BB
|43/10
|7
|SB
|11
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.84).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The Athletics are sending Medina (3-8) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.35 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 5.35 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
