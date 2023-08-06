Chelsea Gray's Las Vegas Aces (24-2) and Sabrina Ionescu's New York Liberty (21-6) meet at Barclays Center on Sunday, August 6, beginning at 3:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas earned a 93-72 win against Atlanta in their last game. The team was led by Jackie Young's 24 points and four steals and A'ja Wilson's 20 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. New York won against Minnesota 76-66 in their last game. Ionescu (18 PTS, 6 AST, 3 STL, 37.5 FG%, 6-11 from 3PT) ended the game as New York's top scorer.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-210 to win)

Aces (-210 to win) Who's the underdog?: Liberty (+170 to win)

Liberty (+170 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-4.5)

Aces (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 176.5

176.5 When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ABC

Aces Season Stats

In terms of points, the Aces are dominating both offensively and defensively, as they rank best in the league in points scored (94.4 per game) and second-best in points allowed (78.9 per contest).

With 33.6 rebounds allowed per game, Las Vegas ranks third-best in the league. It ranks fourth in the league by averaging 34.8 boards per contest.

With 22 dimes per game, the Aces rank second-best in the league in the category.

Las Vegas ranks best in the WNBA by committing just 11.3 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks sixth in the league (13.3 per contest).

The Aces have been thriving when it comes to three-point shooting this year, ranking second-best in the WNBA in threes per game (9.2) and best in three-point percentage (38.6%).

Las Vegas is top-five this year in three-pointers allowed, currently third-best in the league with 6.9 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with a 33.3% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Aces Home/Away Splits

In 2023, the Aces' offense has been better at home, where they score 95.5 points per game, compared to road games, where they score 93.3 per game. Defensively, they have been much better when playing at home, where they allow 76.4 points per game, versus road games, where they allow their opponents to score 81.5 per game.

When playing at home, Las Vegas averages 35.5 rebounds per game and allows its opponents to grab 33.9, while on the road it averages 34.2 per game and allows 33.2.

On average, the Aces assist on more shots at home than on the road (22.2 at home, 21.8 on the road). During the 2023 WNBA season, Las Vegas is committing fewer turnovers in home games (10.2 per game) than away (12.5), and is alse forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.9 per game) compared to on the road (13.6).

In 2023 the Aces average 9.8 made three-pointers at home and 8.7 away, shooting 38.8% from deep at home compared to 38.3% away.

This year, Las Vegas averages 6.2 three-pointers conceded at home and 7.7 on the road (while conceding 29.6% shooting from distance in home games compared to 36.9% on the road).

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have been favored on the moneyline 25 total times this season. They've gone 23-2 in those games.

The Aces are 23-1 (winning 95.8% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter.

Las Vegas has 14 wins in 25 games against the spread this season.

Las Vegas has an ATS record of 14-11 as 4.5-point favorites or more.

The Aces have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this game.

