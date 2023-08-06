On Sunday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

  • Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .395 this season while batting .265 with 62 walks and 46 runs scored.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 54th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.
  • In 58.1% of his games this season (54 of 93), Wade has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (22.6%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 11.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Wade has had at least one RBI in 23.7% of his games this season (22 of 93), with more than one RBI five times (5.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 38 times this season (40.9%), including six games with multiple runs (6.5%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 47
.257 AVG .272
.368 OBP .417
.479 SLG .380
17 XBH 9
7 HR 4
13 RBI 18
30/25 K/BB 45/37
0 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 5.84 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 154 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • The Athletics will send Medina (3-8) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.35 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.35, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .255 batting average against him.
