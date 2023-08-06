On Sunday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .395 this season while batting .265 with 62 walks and 46 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 54th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.

In 58.1% of his games this season (54 of 93), Wade has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (22.6%) he recorded more than one.

In 11.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Wade has had at least one RBI in 23.7% of his games this season (22 of 93), with more than one RBI five times (5.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 38 times this season (40.9%), including six games with multiple runs (6.5%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 47 .257 AVG .272 .368 OBP .417 .479 SLG .380 17 XBH 9 7 HR 4 13 RBI 18 30/25 K/BB 45/37 0 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings