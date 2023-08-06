LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Athletics - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:26 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Sunday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .395 this season while batting .265 with 62 walks and 46 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 54th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.
- In 58.1% of his games this season (54 of 93), Wade has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (22.6%) he recorded more than one.
- In 11.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Wade has had at least one RBI in 23.7% of his games this season (22 of 93), with more than one RBI five times (5.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 38 times this season (40.9%), including six games with multiple runs (6.5%).
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|47
|.257
|AVG
|.272
|.368
|OBP
|.417
|.479
|SLG
|.380
|17
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|18
|30/25
|K/BB
|45/37
|0
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.84 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 154 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- The Athletics will send Medina (3-8) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.35 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.35, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .255 batting average against him.
