The San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson (.267 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is batting .229 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 37 walks.

In 43 of 74 games this year (58.1%) Pederson has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (6.8%).

In 10 games this year, he has hit a home run (13.5%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).

Pederson has picked up an RBI in 35.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32 of 74 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 38 .237 AVG .221 .313 OBP .375 .430 SLG .425 10 XBH 11 5 HR 6 19 RBI 19 19/13 K/BB 38/24 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings