Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Athletics - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:27 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson (.267 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is batting .229 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 37 walks.
- In 43 of 74 games this year (58.1%) Pederson has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (6.8%).
- In 10 games this year, he has hit a home run (13.5%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).
- Pederson has picked up an RBI in 35.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32 of 74 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|38
|.237
|AVG
|.221
|.313
|OBP
|.375
|.430
|SLG
|.425
|10
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|19
|19/13
|K/BB
|38/24
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.84).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 154 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.35 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 5.35 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
