The San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson (.267 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

  • Pederson is batting .229 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 37 walks.
  • In 43 of 74 games this year (58.1%) Pederson has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (6.8%).
  • In 10 games this year, he has hit a home run (13.5%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).
  • Pederson has picked up an RBI in 35.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 32 of 74 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 38
.237 AVG .221
.313 OBP .375
.430 SLG .425
10 XBH 11
5 HR 6
19 RBI 19
19/13 K/BB 38/24
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.84).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 154 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.35 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 5.35 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
