The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has 88 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .429, both of which lead San Francisco hitters this season.

Davis has reached base via a hit in 59 games this year (of 101 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 13.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Davis has an RBI in 31 of 101 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 37 of 101 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 47 .249 AVG .265 .332 OBP .342 .395 SLG .464 14 XBH 16 6 HR 8 22 RBI 32 52/21 K/BB 60/19 1 SB 0

