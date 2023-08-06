J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Athletics - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Athletics Player Props
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has 88 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .429, both of which lead San Francisco hitters this season.
- Davis has reached base via a hit in 59 games this year (of 101 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 13.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Davis has an RBI in 31 of 101 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 37 of 101 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|47
|.249
|AVG
|.265
|.332
|OBP
|.342
|.395
|SLG
|.464
|14
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|32
|52/21
|K/BB
|60/19
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.84 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.35 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 5.35 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.