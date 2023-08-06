The Oakland Athletics (31-80) will try to sweep the San Francisco Giants (61-50) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, at 4:07 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Alex Cobb (6-3) for the Giants and Luis Medina (3-8) for the Athletics.

Giants vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Time: 4:07 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (6-3, 3.05 ERA) vs Medina - OAK (3-8, 5.35 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

Cobb (6-3) will take the mound for the Giants, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.05 and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .270 in 20 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Cobb will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Alex Cobb vs. Athletics

The Athletics have scored 395 runs this season, which ranks 30th in MLB. They are batting .222 for the campaign with 107 home runs, 24th in the league.

The Athletics have gone 3-for-21 with a double in six innings this season against the right-hander.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Medina

The Athletics will send Medina (3-8) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.35 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.35, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .255 against him.

Medina is looking to secure his third quality start of the season in this game.

Medina will try to last five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging five frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 15 outings this season.

