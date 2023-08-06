The San Francisco Giants visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on LaMonte Wade Jr, Esteury Ruiz and others in this contest.

Giants vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Alex Cobb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Cobb Stats

The Giants will send Alex Cobb (6-3) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Cobb has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 3.05 ERA ranks fifth, 1.321 WHIP ranks 49th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 37th.

Cobb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 1 6.0 4 3 3 4 1 vs. Athletics Jul. 25 6.0 3 0 0 9 1 at Reds Jul. 20 4.1 9 5 5 0 4 at Pirates Jul. 15 6.0 4 1 1 5 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 5 6.0 6 0 0 7 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Wade Stats

Wade has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 62 walks and 31 RBI (80 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.395/.427 on the year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 3 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 1 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 19 doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 35 RBI (87 total hits). He's also swiped 44 bases.

He's slashing .259/.311/.330 on the season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Aug. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Tigers Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 1 at Tigers Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 1

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has 13 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 35 walks and 48 RBI (74 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashing .244/.334/.472 so far this year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Aug. 5 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rockies Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

