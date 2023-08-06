Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Athletics on August 6, 2023
The San Francisco Giants visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on LaMonte Wade Jr, Esteury Ruiz and others in this contest.
Giants vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Alex Cobb Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Cobb Stats
- The Giants will send Alex Cobb (6-3) to the mound for his 21st start this season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Cobb has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 3.05 ERA ranks fifth, 1.321 WHIP ranks 49th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 37th.
Cobb Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 1
|6.0
|4
|3
|3
|4
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 25
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|9
|1
|at Reds
|Jul. 20
|4.1
|9
|5
|5
|0
|4
|at Pirates
|Jul. 15
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 5
|6.0
|6
|0
|0
|7
|0
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Wade Stats
- Wade has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 62 walks and 31 RBI (80 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He has a slash line of .265/.395/.427 on the year.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|Aug. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 1
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 31
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
Ruiz Stats
- Ruiz has 19 doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 35 RBI (87 total hits). He's also swiped 44 bases.
- He's slashing .259/.311/.330 on the season.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Tigers
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Tigers
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Rooker Stats
- Brent Rooker has 13 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 35 walks and 48 RBI (74 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .244/.334/.472 so far this year.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 5
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
