As they try to secure the series sweep on Sunday, August 6, Luis Medina will take the hill for the Oakland Athletics (31-80) as they match up against the San Francisco Giants (61-50), who will counter with Alex Cobb. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:07 PM ET at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Giants are -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Athletics (+165). An 8-run total is set for the contest.

Giants vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (6-3, 3.05 ERA) vs Medina - OAK (3-8, 5.35 ERA)

Giants vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored 58 times and won 30, or 51.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Giants have gone 6-3 (66.7%).

San Francisco has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants went 4-3 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over one time (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 109 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (28.4%) in those games.

This season, the Athletics have been victorious 14 times in 58 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Giants vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+135) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 9th 2nd Win NL West +750 - 2nd

