The San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics meet on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET. Wilmer Flores and Zack Gelof have been on a tear in recent games for their respective squads.

Giants vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 17th in MLB action with 125 total home runs.

San Francisco is 23rd in baseball, slugging .394.

The Giants' .240 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

San Francisco is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (489 total).

The Giants' .316 on-base percentage ranks 18th in MLB.

The Giants strike out 9.4 times per game, the third-worst mark in the majors.

San Francisco's pitching staff is 16th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.226).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Cobb (6-3 with a 3.05 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 21st of the season.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

Cobb is looking to earn his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Cobb will look to continue a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 20 outings this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Home Jakob Junis Ryne Nelson 8/1/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-3 Home Alex Cobb Zac Gallen 8/2/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-2 Home Logan Webb Slade Cecconi 8/3/2023 Diamondbacks W 1-0 Home Scott Alexander Brandon Pfaadt 8/5/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Ross Stripling Paul Blackburn 8/6/2023 Athletics - Away Alex Cobb Luis Medina 8/7/2023 Angels - Away Alex Wood Patrick Sandoval 8/8/2023 Angels - Away Logan Webb Lucas Giolito 8/9/2023 Angels - Away - Shohei Ohtani 8/11/2023 Rangers - Home Ross Stripling Jon Gray 8/12/2023 Rangers - Home Alex Cobb Andrew Heaney

