Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants head into the final of a two-game series against Jordan Diaz and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

The Athletics have been listed as +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Giants (-200). The total is 8 runs for the contest.

Giants vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Time: 4:07 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -200 +165 8 -110 -110 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents are 1-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. San Francisco games have finished below the total nine straight times, and the average total in this streak was 8.4 runs.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants are 30-28 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 51.7% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, San Francisco has a record of 6-3 (66.7%).

The Giants have a 66.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

San Francisco has combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times this season for a 45-60-5 record against the over/under.

The Giants have gone 4-8-0 against the spread this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-24 28-26 24-27 37-23 43-38 18-12

