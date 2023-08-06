Giants vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 6
Sunday's game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the San Francisco Giants (61-50) going head to head against the Oakland Athletics (31-80) at 4:07 PM ET (on August 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Giants, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Giants will give the nod to Alex Cobb (6-3, 3.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Luis Medina (3-8, 5.35 ERA).
Giants vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Giants vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 6, Athletics 5.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Giants have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 1-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Giants have been favorites in 58 games this season and won 30 (51.7%) of those contests.
- San Francisco has a record of 6-3 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -200 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Giants, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.
- San Francisco has scored 489 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 31
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Jakob Junis vs Ryne Nelson
|August 1
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-3
|Alex Cobb vs Zac Gallen
|August 2
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-2
|Logan Webb vs Slade Cecconi
|August 3
|Diamondbacks
|W 1-0
|Scott Alexander vs Brandon Pfaadt
|August 5
|@ Athletics
|L 2-1
|Ross Stripling vs Paul Blackburn
|August 6
|@ Athletics
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Luis Medina
|August 7
|@ Angels
|-
|Alex Wood vs Patrick Sandoval
|August 8
|@ Angels
|-
|Logan Webb vs Lucas Giolito
|August 9
|@ Angels
|-
|TBA vs Shohei Ohtani
|August 11
|Rangers
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Jon Gray
|August 12
|Rangers
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Andrew Heaney
