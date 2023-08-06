Sunday's game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the San Francisco Giants (61-50) going head to head against the Oakland Athletics (31-80) at 4:07 PM ET (on August 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Giants, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Giants will give the nod to Alex Cobb (6-3, 3.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Luis Medina (3-8, 5.35 ERA).

Giants vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 6, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Giants have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 1-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Giants have been favorites in 58 games this season and won 30 (51.7%) of those contests.

San Francisco has a record of 6-3 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Giants, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

San Francisco has scored 489 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Giants have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).

Giants Schedule