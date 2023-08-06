Brandon Crawford -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 81 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on August 6 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Luis Medina TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .211 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks.

In 51.5% of his 68 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 8.8% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

Crawford has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this year (22 of 68), with two or more RBI six times (8.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32.4% of his games this year (22 of 68), with two or more runs three times (4.4%).

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .200 AVG .222 .274 OBP .288 .355 SLG .343 8 XBH 9 4 HR 2 17 RBI 13 32/11 K/BB 30/9 2 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings