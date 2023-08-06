Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Athletics - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Brandon Crawford -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 81 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on August 6 at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Athletics Player Props
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .211 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks.
- In 51.5% of his 68 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.8% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Crawford has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this year (22 of 68), with two or more RBI six times (8.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32.4% of his games this year (22 of 68), with two or more runs three times (4.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.200
|AVG
|.222
|.274
|OBP
|.288
|.355
|SLG
|.343
|8
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|13
|32/11
|K/BB
|30/9
|2
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.84).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.35 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 5.35 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.