Brandon Crawford -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 81 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on August 6 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford is hitting .211 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks.
  • In 51.5% of his 68 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 8.8% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • Crawford has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this year (22 of 68), with two or more RBI six times (8.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 32.4% of his games this year (22 of 68), with two or more runs three times (4.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 32
.200 AVG .222
.274 OBP .288
.355 SLG .343
8 XBH 9
4 HR 2
17 RBI 13
32/11 K/BB 30/9
2 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.84).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.35 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 5.35 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.