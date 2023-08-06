The New York Liberty (21-6) will look to Breanna Stewart (second in WNBA, 22.7 points per game) going up against A'ja Wilson (fifth in league, 20.8) and the Las Vegas Aces (24-2) on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Barclays Center. The matchup starts at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Liberty with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Aces vs. Liberty

Las Vegas scores 13 more points per game (94.4) than New York allows (81.4).

Las Vegas makes 50.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than New York has allowed to its opponents (42.2%).

The Aces are 23-2 when they shoot higher than 42.2% from the field.

Las Vegas is knocking down 38.6% of its three-point shots this season, 3.8% higher than the 34.8% New York allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Aces have a 15-2 record when the team knocks down more than 34.8% of their three-point shots.

Las Vegas averages 34.8 rebounds a contest, 3.3 fewer rebounds per game than New York's average.

Aces Recent Performance

On offense, the Aces have increased their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 95.6 points per contest over that span compared to the 94.4 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Las Vegas' points-allowed average over its past 10 games (80.3) is 1.4 more points per game than the team is allowing over the entire season (78.9).

The Aces are trending up from deep over their last 10 outings, making 10 threes per game and shooting 40.7% from long range compared to their season-long averages of 9.2 makes and 38.6% from distance in the 2023 season.

Aces Injuries