The injury report for the Las Vegas Aces (24-2) ahead of their matchup with the New York Liberty (21-6) currently has two players. The matchup tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 6 from Barclays Center.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Aces are coming off of a 93-72 victory against the Dream in their last game on Tuesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.4 2 1.5

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson is tops on the Aces with 20.8 points per contest (fifth in league) and 9.5 rebounds (second in league), while also putting up 2 assists.

Chelsea Gray posts a team-leading 6.9 assists per game. She is also averaging 14.9 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 50.4% from the field (ninth in WNBA) and 44.6% from downtown (second in WNBA) with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jackie Young is posting 18.7 points, 3.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Kelsey Plum is averaging 19.4 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Kiah Stokes is averaging 2.7 points, 0.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

Aces vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -4.5 176.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Liberty with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.