The Las Vegas Aces (24-2) will look to A'ja Wilson (fifth in WNBA, 20.8 points per game) going up against Breanna Stewart (second in league, 22.9) and the New York Liberty (20-6) on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game tips off at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ABC

Aces vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 86 Liberty 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 167.5

Aces vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas is 14-11-0 against the spread this year.

There have been 15 Las Vegas games (out of 25) that hit the over this season.

Aces Performance Insights

In 2023, the Aces are best in the WNBA offensively (94.4 points scored per game) and second-best on defense (78.9 points allowed).

In 2023, Las Vegas is fourth in the league in rebounds (34.8 per game) and third-best in rebounds conceded (33.6).

In terms of turnovers, the Aces are best in the league in committing them (11.3 per game). They are sixth in forcing them (13.3 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Aces are second-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game at 9.2. And they are best in 3-point percentage at 38.6%.

Defensively, the Aces are third-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.9. They are fifth in 3-point percentage conceded at 33.3%.

Las Vegas takes 35.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 26.9% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 64.9% of its shots, with 73.1% of its makes coming from there.

