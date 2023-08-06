On Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Barclays Center, Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (21-6) play A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (24-2), starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Liberty matchup.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Aces vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Liberty Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-5) 176.5 -225 +185
BetMGM Aces (-4.5) 176.5 -210 +170
PointsBet Aces (-5.5) 176.5 -225 +165
Tipico Aces (-4.5) 176.5 -200 +160

Aces vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Aces are 14-11-0 ATS this season.
  • The Liberty have won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
  • Las Vegas has an ATS record of 14-11 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season.
  • New York has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • A total of 15 out of the Aces' 25 games this season have hit the over.
  • In the Liberty's 26 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

