Aces vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:36 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
On Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Barclays Center, Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (21-6) play A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (24-2), starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Liberty matchup.
Aces vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Aces vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Liberty Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-5)
|176.5
|-225
|+185
|BetMGM
|Aces (-4.5)
|176.5
|-210
|+170
|PointsBet
|Aces (-5.5)
|176.5
|-225
|+165
|Tipico
|Aces (-4.5)
|176.5
|-200
|+160
Aces vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Aces are 14-11-0 ATS this season.
- The Liberty have won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- Las Vegas has an ATS record of 14-11 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season.
- New York has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
- A total of 15 out of the Aces' 25 games this season have hit the over.
- In the Liberty's 26 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
