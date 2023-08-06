On Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Barclays Center, Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (21-6) play A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (24-2), starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Liberty matchup.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Arena: Barclays Center

Aces vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Aces are 14-11-0 ATS this season.

The Liberty have won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Las Vegas has an ATS record of 14-11 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season.

New York has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

A total of 15 out of the Aces' 25 games this season have hit the over.

In the Liberty's 26 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

