On Saturday, Wilmer Flores (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Explore More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .305.

Flores will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .435 with one homer in his last games.

Flores has gotten at least one hit in 63.3% of his games this year (50 of 79), with more than one hit 18 times (22.8%).

He has hit a home run in 16.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.6% of his games this year, Flores has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38.0% of his games this year (30 of 79), with two or more runs three times (3.8%).

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 38 .310 AVG .299 .345 OBP .376 .488 SLG .607 13 XBH 18 5 HR 9 19 RBI 16 23/8 K/BB 20/14 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings