Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Athletics - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Saturday, Wilmer Flores (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .305.
- Flores will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .435 with one homer in his last games.
- Flores has gotten at least one hit in 63.3% of his games this year (50 of 79), with more than one hit 18 times (22.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.6% of his games this year, Flores has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38.0% of his games this year (30 of 79), with two or more runs three times (3.8%).
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|38
|.310
|AVG
|.299
|.345
|OBP
|.376
|.488
|SLG
|.607
|13
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|9
|19
|RBI
|16
|23/8
|K/BB
|20/14
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.88).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Blackburn gets the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.83 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.83, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .305 against him.
