LaMonte Wade Jr -- with an on-base percentage of .314 in his past 10 games, 82 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on August 5 at 7:07 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with 80 hits and an OBP of .396 this season.

He ranks 49th in batting average, seventh in on base percentage, and 74th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Wade has picked up a hit in 58.7% of his 92 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.8% of those games.

He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Wade has an RBI in 22 of 92 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38 of 92 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 46 .257 AVG .277 .368 OBP .421 .479 SLG .387 17 XBH 9 7 HR 4 13 RBI 18 30/25 K/BB 43/36 0 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings