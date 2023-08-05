LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Athletics - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- with an on-base percentage of .314 in his past 10 games, 82 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on August 5 at 7:07 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with 80 hits and an OBP of .396 this season.
- He ranks 49th in batting average, seventh in on base percentage, and 74th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Wade has picked up a hit in 58.7% of his 92 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.8% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Wade has an RBI in 22 of 92 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38 of 92 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|46
|.257
|AVG
|.277
|.368
|OBP
|.421
|.479
|SLG
|.387
|17
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|18
|30/25
|K/BB
|43/36
|0
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.88).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn (2-2 with a 4.83 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.83, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .305 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.