Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Athletics - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Joc Pederson -- with an on-base percentage of .290 in his past 10 games, 61 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on August 5 at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is hitting .232 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 37 walks.
- Pederson has picked up a hit in 43 of 73 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- In 13.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Pederson has had an RBI in 25 games this season (34.2%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 43.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.2%.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.237
|AVG
|.227
|.313
|OBP
|.386
|.430
|SLG
|.436
|10
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|18
|19/13
|K/BB
|36/24
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 5.88 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.83 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.83, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .305 against him.
