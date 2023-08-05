Joc Pederson -- with an on-base percentage of .290 in his past 10 games, 61 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on August 5 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is hitting .232 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 37 walks.

Pederson has picked up a hit in 43 of 73 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

In 13.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Pederson has had an RBI in 25 games this season (34.2%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 43.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.2%.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 37 .237 AVG .227 .313 OBP .386 .430 SLG .436 10 XBH 11 5 HR 6 19 RBI 18 19/13 K/BB 36/24 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings