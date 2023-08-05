J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Athletics - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:28 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Saturday, J.D. Davis (batting .194 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.431) and total hits (88) this season.
- Davis has gotten a hit in 59 of 100 games this season (59.0%), including 25 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in 14 games this season (14.0%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 31.0% of his games this year, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 37.0% of his games this year (37 of 100), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|46
|.249
|AVG
|.268
|.332
|OBP
|.342
|.395
|SLG
|.470
|14
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|32
|52/21
|K/BB
|59/18
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.88 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Blackburn (2-2 with a 4.83 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.83, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .305 against him.
