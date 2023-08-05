On Saturday, J.D. Davis (batting .194 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.431) and total hits (88) this season.

Davis has gotten a hit in 59 of 100 games this season (59.0%), including 25 multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has gone deep in 14 games this season (14.0%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 31.0% of his games this year, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 37.0% of his games this year (37 of 100), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 46 .249 AVG .268 .332 OBP .342 .395 SLG .470 14 XBH 16 6 HR 8 22 RBI 32 52/21 K/BB 59/18 1 SB 0

