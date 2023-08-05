The San Francisco Giants (61-49) visit the Oakland Athletics (30-80) to start a two-game series at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, with first pitch at 7:07 PM ET on Saturday. The Giants are on the back of a series victory over the Diamondbacks, and the Athletics a series loss to the Dodgers.

The Giants will give the ball to Ross Stripling (0-4, 5.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Paul Blackburn (2-2, 4.83 ERA).

Giants vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Time: 7:07 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Stripling - SF (0-4, 5.52 ERA) vs Blackburn - OAK (2-2, 4.83 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ross Stripling

The Giants will send Stripling (0-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, throwing 4 1/3 innings of relief while giving up one earned run and allowing four hits.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 5.52 ERA this season with 7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.6 walks per nine across 16 games.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

In 10 starts, Stripling has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 3.9 frames per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Paul Blackburn

Blackburn gets the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.83 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.83, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .305 batting average against him.

Blackburn has registered two quality starts this season.

Blackburn will try to build on a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 frames per appearance).

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

