Player props are available for LaMonte Wade Jr and Brent Rooker, among others, when the San Francisco Giants visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Saturday at 7:07 PM ET.

Giants vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Ross Stripling Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Stripling Stats

The Giants will send Ross Stripling (0-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He has two quality starts in 10 chances this season.

In 10 starts, Stripling has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 3.9 frames per outing.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Stripling Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Jul. 30 4.1 4 1 1 3 0 at Tigers Jul. 24 6.0 10 3 3 3 0 at Reds Jul. 19 6.0 4 3 3 2 0 at Pirates Jul. 14 4.2 5 2 2 6 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 7 3.2 4 2 2 3 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Wade Stats

Wade has recorded 80 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .268/.396/.431 so far this season.

Wade has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs, two walks and two RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 3 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 1 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 73 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 35 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .242/.332/.470 slash line on the season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rockies Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Jul. 29 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0

Tony Kemp Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Kemp Stats

Tony Kemp has 60 hits with 11 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 30 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .217/.303/.310 so far this season.

Kemp takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with three doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Kemp Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Jul. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 29 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Rockies Jul. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0

