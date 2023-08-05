When the San Francisco Giants (61-49) and Oakland Athletics (30-80) face off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Saturday, August 5, Ross Stripling will get the nod for the Giants, while the Athletics will send Paul Blackburn to the hill. The game will start at 7:07 PM ET.

The Athletics are listed as +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Giants (-165). The total for the contest has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Stripling - SF (0-4, 5.52 ERA) vs Blackburn - OAK (2-2, 4.83 ERA)

Giants vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 30, or 52.6%, of the 57 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have gone 11-7 (winning 61.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants have a 4-2 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total one time (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have won in 30, or 27.8%, of the 108 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Athletics have a mark of 22-61 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Athletics had a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Giants vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+145) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 9th 2nd Win NL West +750 - 2nd

