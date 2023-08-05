How to Watch the Giants vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 5
Michael Conforto and Brent Rooker will be among the stars on display when the San Francisco Giants play the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at 7:07 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Giants vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Location: Oakland, California
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants are 17th in MLB play with 125 total home runs.
- San Francisco ranks 23rd in MLB, slugging .396.
- The Giants are 19th in MLB with a .241 batting average.
- San Francisco has the No. 17 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (488 total runs).
- The Giants are 18th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.
- Giants batters strike out 9.4 times per game, the 28th-most in baseball.
- The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in the majors.
- San Francisco has a 3.88 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.228).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ross Stripling makes the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.52 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Stripling has registered two quality starts this year.
- Stripling is trying to secure his sixth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.
- In two of his 16 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/30/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Home
|Scott Alexander
|Brennan Bernardino
|7/31/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Home
|Jakob Junis
|Ryne Nelson
|8/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-3
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Zac Gallen
|8/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-2
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Slade Cecconi
|8/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 1-0
|Home
|Scott Alexander
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/5/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Paul Blackburn
|8/6/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Luis Medina
|8/7/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/8/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Lucas Giolito
|8/9/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|Shohei Ohtani
|8/11/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Jon Gray
