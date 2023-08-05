Michael Conforto and Brent Rooker will be among the stars on display when the San Francisco Giants play the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at 7:07 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Giants vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants are 17th in MLB play with 125 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks 23rd in MLB, slugging .396.

The Giants are 19th in MLB with a .241 batting average.

San Francisco has the No. 17 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (488 total runs).

The Giants are 18th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.

Giants batters strike out 9.4 times per game, the 28th-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in the majors.

San Francisco has a 3.88 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.228).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Ross Stripling makes the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.52 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Stripling has registered two quality starts this year.

Stripling is trying to secure his sixth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

In two of his 16 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Red Sox W 4-3 Home Scott Alexander Brennan Bernardino 7/31/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Home Jakob Junis Ryne Nelson 8/1/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-3 Home Alex Cobb Zac Gallen 8/2/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-2 Home Logan Webb Slade Cecconi 8/3/2023 Diamondbacks W 1-0 Home Scott Alexander Brandon Pfaadt 8/5/2023 Athletics - Away Ross Stripling Paul Blackburn 8/6/2023 Athletics - Away Alex Cobb Luis Medina 8/7/2023 Angels - Away Alex Wood Patrick Sandoval 8/8/2023 Angels - Away Logan Webb Lucas Giolito 8/9/2023 Angels - Away - Shohei Ohtani 8/11/2023 Rangers - Home Ross Stripling Jon Gray

