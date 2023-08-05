Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics take the field against Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Saturday at 7:07 PM ET.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Athletics have +150 odds to play spoiler. A 7.5-run total is listed for the game.

Giants vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Time: 7:07 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -185 +150 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Giants and their opponents are 1-9-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games. San Francisco games have gone under the total seven consecutive times, and the average total in this stretch was 8.1 runs.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants are 30-27 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 52.6% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, San Francisco has gone 7-3 (70%).

The Giants have a 64.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 109 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for San Francisco, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-59-5).

The Giants have put together a 4-8-0 record ATS this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-24 28-25 24-26 37-23 43-37 18-12

