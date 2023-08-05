Giants vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 5
Saturday's contest at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the San Francisco Giants (61-49) taking on the Oakland Athletics (30-80) at 7:07 PM ET (on August 5). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Giants, so it should be a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Ross Stripling (0-4) to the mound, while Paul Blackburn (2-2) will answer the bell for the Athletics.
Giants vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Giants 5, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 1-9-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.
- The Giants have been favorites in 57 games this season and won 30 (52.6%) of those contests.
- San Francisco has a record of 11-7, a 61.1% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 62.3% chance to win.
- San Francisco has scored 488 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.88 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 30
|Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Scott Alexander vs Brennan Bernardino
|July 31
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Jakob Junis vs Ryne Nelson
|August 1
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-3
|Alex Cobb vs Zac Gallen
|August 2
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-2
|Logan Webb vs Slade Cecconi
|August 3
|Diamondbacks
|W 1-0
|Scott Alexander vs Brandon Pfaadt
|August 5
|@ Athletics
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Paul Blackburn
|August 6
|@ Athletics
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Luis Medina
|August 7
|@ Angels
|-
|Alex Wood vs Patrick Sandoval
|August 8
|@ Angels
|-
|Logan Webb vs Lucas Giolito
|August 9
|@ Angels
|-
|TBA vs Shohei Ohtani
|August 11
|Rangers
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Jon Gray
