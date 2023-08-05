Saturday's contest at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the San Francisco Giants (61-49) taking on the Oakland Athletics (30-80) at 7:07 PM ET (on August 5). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Giants, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Ross Stripling (0-4) to the mound, while Paul Blackburn (2-2) will answer the bell for the Athletics.

Giants vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 1-9-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

The Giants have been favorites in 57 games this season and won 30 (52.6%) of those contests.

San Francisco has a record of 11-7, a 61.1% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 62.3% chance to win.

San Francisco has scored 488 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Giants' 3.88 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.

