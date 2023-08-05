Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Athletics - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Brandon Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on August 5 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI against the Diamondbacks.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .215 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks.
- Crawford has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In 9.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32.8% of his games this year (22 of 67), with two or more runs three times (4.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|31
|.200
|AVG
|.231
|.274
|OBP
|.298
|.355
|SLG
|.356
|8
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|13
|32/11
|K/BB
|29/9
|2
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.88 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.83 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.83, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .305 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.