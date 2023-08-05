Brandon Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on August 5 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .215 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks.

Crawford has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In 9.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32.8% of his games this year (22 of 67), with two or more runs three times (4.5%).

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 31 .200 AVG .231 .274 OBP .298 .355 SLG .356 8 XBH 9 4 HR 2 17 RBI 13 32/11 K/BB 29/9 2 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings