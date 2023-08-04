The San Francisco 49ers have +1000 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-best in the league as of December 31.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco put together an 11-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, nine 49ers games went over the point total.

San Francisco found success on both sides of the ball last season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (365.6 yards per game) and best in total defense (300.6 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers went 8-1 at home last year and 5-3 away from home.

When underdogs, San Francisco had only one win (1-1) versus its 12-3 record when favored.

49ers Impact Players

Christian McCaffrey rushed for 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, McCaffrey scored five touchdowns, with 85 catches for 741 yards.

Brandon Aiyuk had 78 catches for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In 15 games a season ago, George Kittle had 60 catches for 765 yards (51.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns.

In the passing game, Deebo Samuel scored two TDs, hauling in 56 balls for 632 yards (48.6 per game).

On defense last year, Nick Bosa helped set the tone with 50 tackles, 19.0 TFL, 18.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 16 games.

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers - +6000 2 September 17 @ Rams - +8000 3 September 21 Giants - +6600 4 October 1 Cardinals - +20000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +1500 6 October 15 @ Browns - +3500 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +4000 8 October 29 Bengals - +1100 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +3000 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +15000 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +3500 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +800 14 December 10 Seahawks - +3500 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 16 December 25 Ravens - +2000 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +8000 18 January 7 Rams - +8000

