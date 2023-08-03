On Thursday, Wilmer Flores (hitting .378 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .305 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

Flores is batting .435 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

In 63.3% of his games this year (50 of 79), Flores has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (22.8%) he recorded at least two.

In 16.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Flores has an RBI in 25 of 79 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 30 of 79 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 38 .310 AVG .299 .345 OBP .376 .488 SLG .607 13 XBH 18 5 HR 9 19 RBI 16 23/8 K/BB 20/14 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings