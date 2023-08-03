Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:28 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Thursday, Wilmer Flores (hitting .378 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .305 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks.
- Flores is batting .435 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- In 63.3% of his games this year (50 of 79), Flores has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (22.8%) he recorded at least two.
- In 16.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Flores has an RBI in 25 of 79 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30 of 79 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|38
|.310
|AVG
|.299
|.345
|OBP
|.376
|.488
|SLG
|.607
|13
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|9
|19
|RBI
|16
|23/8
|K/BB
|20/14
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (133 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt (0-4) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 0-4 with an 8.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 37 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.20, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .323 against him.
