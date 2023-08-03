LaMonte Wade Jr, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, August 3 at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .397 this season while batting .267 with 61 walks and 45 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 48th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.

In 53 of 91 games this year (58.2%) Wade has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.0%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

Wade has driven home a run in 21 games this season (23.1%), including more than one RBI in 5.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 37 games this season (40.7%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 46 .255 AVG .277 .369 OBP .421 .461 SLG .387 16 XBH 9 6 HR 4 12 RBI 18 29/25 K/BB 43/36 0 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings