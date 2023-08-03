LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:29 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LaMonte Wade Jr, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, August 3 at 3:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .397 this season while batting .267 with 61 walks and 45 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 48th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.
- In 53 of 91 games this year (58.2%) Wade has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.0%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Wade has driven home a run in 21 games this season (23.1%), including more than one RBI in 5.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 37 games this season (40.7%), including multiple runs in six games.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|46
|.255
|AVG
|.277
|.369
|OBP
|.421
|.461
|SLG
|.387
|16
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|18
|29/25
|K/BB
|43/36
|0
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.63 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 133 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Pfaadt (0-4) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 0-4 with an 8.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 37 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.20, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .323 against him.
