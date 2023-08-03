Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:28 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Thursday, Joc Pederson (hitting .286 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is batting .235 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 37 walks.
- Pederson has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (13.9%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Pederson has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (34.7%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (13.9%).
- In 32 of 72 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.243
|AVG
|.227
|.320
|OBP
|.386
|.441
|SLG
|.436
|10
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|18
|19/13
|K/BB
|36/24
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
- The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (133 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt (0-4) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his ninth start of the season. He's put together an 8.20 ERA in 37 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an 8.20 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .323 to his opponents.
