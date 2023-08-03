On Thursday, Joc Pederson (hitting .286 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is batting .235 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 37 walks.

Pederson has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (13.9%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).

Pederson has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (34.7%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (13.9%).

In 32 of 72 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .243 AVG .227 .320 OBP .386 .441 SLG .436 10 XBH 11 5 HR 6 19 RBI 18 19/13 K/BB 36/24 0 SB 0

