J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
J.D. Davis -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on August 3 at 3:45 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.435) and total hits (88) this season.
- Davis has recorded a hit in 59 of 99 games this year (59.6%), including 25 multi-hit games (25.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 14 games this year (14.1%), homering in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 31.3% of his games this year, Davis has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (12.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 37.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.1%.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|46
|.253
|AVG
|.268
|.337
|OBP
|.342
|.402
|SLG
|.470
|14
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|32
|51/21
|K/BB
|59/18
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.63).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 133 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt (0-4) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 0-4 with an 8.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 8.20, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .323 against him.
