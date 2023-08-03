J.D. Davis -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on August 3 at 3:45 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

  • Davis leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.435) and total hits (88) this season.
  • Davis has recorded a hit in 59 of 99 games this year (59.6%), including 25 multi-hit games (25.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 14 games this year (14.1%), homering in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 31.3% of his games this year, Davis has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (12.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 37.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.1%.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 46
.253 AVG .268
.337 OBP .342
.402 SLG .470
14 XBH 16
6 HR 8
22 RBI 32
51/21 K/BB 59/18
1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.63).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 133 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt (0-4) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 0-4 with an 8.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 8.20, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .323 against him.
