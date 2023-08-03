J.D. Davis -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on August 3 at 3:45 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.435) and total hits (88) this season.

Davis has recorded a hit in 59 of 99 games this year (59.6%), including 25 multi-hit games (25.3%).

He has hit a home run in 14 games this year (14.1%), homering in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 31.3% of his games this year, Davis has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (12.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 37.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.1%.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 46 .253 AVG .268 .337 OBP .342 .402 SLG .470 14 XBH 16 6 HR 8 22 RBI 32 51/21 K/BB 59/18 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings