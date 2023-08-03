Giants vs. Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:08 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants (60-49) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-52) at 3:45 PM ET on Thursday.
The Giants will look to Scott Alexander (6-1) against the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (0-4).
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Probable Pitchers: Alexander - SF (6-1, 3.13 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-4, 8.20 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Scott Alexander
- The Giants will send Alexander (6-1) to the mound for his fourth start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Tuesday, when he threw one inning, giving up no earned runs while allowing one hit to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- The 34-year-old has pitched in 36 games this season with an ERA of 3.13, a 3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .979.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to five.
Scott Alexander vs. Diamondbacks
- The Diamondbacks are batting .255 this season, ninth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .424 (eighth in the league) with 123 home runs.
- The left-hander has allowed the Diamondbacks to go 3-for-12 with a triple and an RBI in three innings this season.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt
- The Diamondbacks are sending Pfaadt (0-4) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 0-4 with an 8.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 37 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an 8.20 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings over eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .323 to opposing batters.
- Pfaadt has registered one quality start this year.
- Pfaadt will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 4.6 innings per outing.
- He has not had an appearance yet in 2023 that he did not surrender at least one earned run.
Brandon Pfaadt vs. Giants
- The opposing Giants offense has a collective .242 batting average, and is 19th in the league with 889 total hits and 16th in MLB play with 487 runs scored. They have the 21st-ranked slugging percentage (.398) and are 17th in all of MLB with 124 home runs.
- In five innings over one appearance against the Giants this season, Pfaadt has a 1.8 ERA and a 0.8 WHIP while his opponents are batting .063.
