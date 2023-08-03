The San Francisco Giants (60-49) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-52) at 3:45 PM ET on Thursday.

The Giants will look to Scott Alexander (6-1) against the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (0-4).

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Time: 3:45 PM ET

TV: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Alexander - SF (6-1, 3.13 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-4, 8.20 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Scott Alexander

The Giants will send Alexander (6-1) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Tuesday, when he threw one inning, giving up no earned runs while allowing one hit to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 36 games this season with an ERA of 3.13, a 3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .979.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to five.

Scott Alexander vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks are batting .255 this season, ninth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .424 (eighth in the league) with 123 home runs.

The left-hander has allowed the Diamondbacks to go 3-for-12 with a triple and an RBI in three innings this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

The Diamondbacks are sending Pfaadt (0-4) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 0-4 with an 8.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 37 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 24-year-old has an 8.20 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings over eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .323 to opposing batters.

Pfaadt has registered one quality start this year.

Pfaadt will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 4.6 innings per outing.

He has not had an appearance yet in 2023 that he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Giants

The opposing Giants offense has a collective .242 batting average, and is 19th in the league with 889 total hits and 16th in MLB play with 487 runs scored. They have the 21st-ranked slugging percentage (.398) and are 17th in all of MLB with 124 home runs.

In five innings over one appearance against the Giants this season, Pfaadt has a 1.8 ERA and a 0.8 WHIP while his opponents are batting .063.

