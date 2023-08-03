Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Diamondbacks on August 3, 2023
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LaMonte Wade Jr is one of the top players with prop bets available when the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off at Oracle Park on Thursday (at 3:45 PM ET).
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Wade Stats
- Wade has 79 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 61 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .267/.397/.422 so far this season.
- Wade has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .188 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 1
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 31
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 30
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
