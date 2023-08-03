Scott Alexander will toe the rubber for the San Francisco Giants (60-49) on Thursday, August 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-52), who will counter with Brandon Pfaadt. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The Giants are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +120 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Alexander - SF (6-1, 3.13 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-4, 8.20 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Giants' matchup against the Diamondbacks but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Giants (-145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Giants to take down the Diamondbacks with those odds, and the Giants emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.90.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Michael Conforto get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 29, or 51.8%, of the 56 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Giants have an 18-15 record (winning 54.5% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Giants have a 3-3 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total one time.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (48.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 12 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 9th 2nd Win NL West +700 - 2nd

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.