How to Watch the Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 3
A pair of hot hitters, LaMonte Wade Jr and Corbin Carroll, will be on display when the San Francisco Giants play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday at 3:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank 17th in MLB action with 124 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- San Francisco's .398 slugging percentage is 21st in MLB.
- The Giants are 19th in the majors with a .242 batting average.
- San Francisco is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (487 total).
- The Giants are 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Giants strike out 9.4 times per game, the third-worst average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- San Francisco has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- The Giants have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.230).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants are sending Scott Alexander (6-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the lefty tossed one inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering no earned runs while giving up just one hit.
- He will try for his fifth straight appearance without surrendering an earned run.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/29/2023
|Red Sox
|W 3-2
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|James Paxton
|7/30/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Home
|Scott Alexander
|Brennan Bernardino
|7/31/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Home
|Jakob Junis
|Ryne Nelson
|8/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-3
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Zac Gallen
|8/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-2
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Slade Cecconi
|8/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Scott Alexander
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/5/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Paul Blackburn
|8/6/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Luis Medina
|8/7/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/8/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Lucas Giolito
|8/9/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|Shohei Ohtani
