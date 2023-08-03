A pair of hot hitters, LaMonte Wade Jr and Corbin Carroll, will be on display when the San Francisco Giants play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday at 3:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 17th in MLB action with 124 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

San Francisco's .398 slugging percentage is 21st in MLB.

The Giants are 19th in the majors with a .242 batting average.

San Francisco is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (487 total).

The Giants are 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Giants strike out 9.4 times per game, the third-worst average in MLB.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.

San Francisco has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).

The Giants have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.230).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants are sending Scott Alexander (6-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the lefty tossed one inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering no earned runs while giving up just one hit.

He will try for his fifth straight appearance without surrendering an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Red Sox W 3-2 Home Ryan Walker James Paxton 7/30/2023 Red Sox W 4-3 Home Scott Alexander Brennan Bernardino 7/31/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Home Jakob Junis Ryne Nelson 8/1/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-3 Home Alex Cobb Zac Gallen 8/2/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-2 Home Logan Webb Slade Cecconi 8/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Scott Alexander Brandon Pfaadt 8/5/2023 Athletics - Away Ross Stripling Paul Blackburn 8/6/2023 Athletics - Away Alex Cobb Luis Medina 8/7/2023 Angels - Away Alex Wood Patrick Sandoval 8/8/2023 Angels - Away Logan Webb Lucas Giolito 8/9/2023 Angels - Away - Shohei Ohtani

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.