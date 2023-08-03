The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte square off against Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, in the final game of a four-game series at Oracle Park.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Giants (-175). The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -175 +145 8 -110 -110 - - -

The Giants have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have failed to hit the over nine times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games. San Francisco's past six contests have finished below the total, and the average total in that run was 8.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have compiled a 29-27 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 51.8% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, San Francisco has an 11-5 record (winning 68.8% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Giants a 63.6% chance to win.

In the 108 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for San Francisco, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-58-5).

The Giants have covered only 33.3% of their games this season, going 4-8-0 ATS.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-24 28-25 23-26 37-23 42-37 18-12

