Giants vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 3
Thursday's game between the San Francisco Giants (60-49) and Arizona Diamondbacks (57-52) going head-to-head at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:45 PM ET on August 3.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Scott Alexander (6-1) to the mound, while Brandon Pfaadt (0-4) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.
- The Giants have won 29, or 51.8%, of the 56 games they've played as favorites this season.
- San Francisco is 18-15 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.
- The Giants have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- San Francisco has scored 487 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 29
|Red Sox
|W 3-2
|Ryan Walker vs James Paxton
|July 30
|Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Scott Alexander vs Brennan Bernardino
|July 31
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Jakob Junis vs Ryne Nelson
|August 1
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-3
|Alex Cobb vs Zac Gallen
|August 2
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-2
|Logan Webb vs Slade Cecconi
|August 3
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Scott Alexander vs Brandon Pfaadt
|August 5
|@ Athletics
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Paul Blackburn
|August 6
|@ Athletics
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Luis Medina
|August 7
|@ Angels
|-
|Alex Wood vs Patrick Sandoval
|August 8
|@ Angels
|-
|Logan Webb vs Lucas Giolito
|August 9
|@ Angels
|-
|TBA vs Shohei Ohtani
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.