Thursday's game between the San Francisco Giants (60-49) and Arizona Diamondbacks (57-52) going head-to-head at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:45 PM ET on August 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Scott Alexander (6-1) to the mound, while Brandon Pfaadt (0-4) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

The Giants have won 29, or 51.8%, of the 56 games they've played as favorites this season.

San Francisco is 18-15 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Francisco has scored 487 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).

Giants Schedule