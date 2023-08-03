Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Thursday, Brandon Crawford (.459 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI against the Diamondbacks.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is batting .215 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks.
- In 52.2% of his games this year (35 of 67), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (10.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 67), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has an RBI in 22 of 67 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 of 67 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|31
|.200
|AVG
|.231
|.274
|OBP
|.298
|.355
|SLG
|.356
|8
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|13
|32/11
|K/BB
|29/9
|2
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.63).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 133 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Pfaadt (0-4 with an 8.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his ninth of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an 8.20 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .323 to his opponents.
