On Thursday, Brandon Crawford (.459 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is batting .215 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks.

In 52.2% of his games this year (35 of 67), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (10.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 67), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has an RBI in 22 of 67 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 of 67 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 31 .200 AVG .231 .274 OBP .298 .355 SLG .356 8 XBH 9 4 HR 2 17 RBI 13 32/11 K/BB 29/9 2 SB 1

