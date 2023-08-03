49ers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the San Francisco 49ers have the fourth-best odds in the league to win the Super Bowl, listed at +1000.
49ers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: -165
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000
San Francisco Betting Insights
- San Francisco went 11-6-0 ATS last season.
- A total of nine 49ers games last season went over the point total.
- San Francisco was a tough opponent for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-five in both total offense (fifth-best with 365.6 yards per game) and total defense (best with 300.6 yards allowed per game) this year.
- At home last season, the 49ers were 8-1. Away, they were 5-3.
- As underdogs, San Francisco had only one win (1-1) versus its 12-3 record as the favored team.
49ers Impact Players
- On the ground, Christian McCaffrey had eight touchdowns and 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) last year.
- McCaffrey also had 85 catches for 741 yards and five TDs.
- Brandon Aiyuk had 78 catches for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.
- In the passing game a season ago, George Kittle scored 11 TDs, hauling in 60 balls for 765 yards (51.0 per game).
- Deebo Samuel had 56 catches for 632 yards (48.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.
- In 16 games last year, Nick Bosa posted 18.5 sacks to go with 19.0 TFL and 50 tackles.
2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|2
|September 17
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 21
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|5
|October 8
|Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|6
|October 15
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|7
|October 23
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|10
|November 12
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2800
|11
|November 19
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|12
|November 23
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|13
|December 3
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|14
|December 10
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|15
|December 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|16
|December 25
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|17
|December 31
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|Rams
|-
|+8000
