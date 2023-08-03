As of now the San Francisco 49ers have the fourth-best odds in the league to win the Super Bowl, listed at +1000.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco went 11-6-0 ATS last season.

A total of nine 49ers games last season went over the point total.

San Francisco was a tough opponent for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-five in both total offense (fifth-best with 365.6 yards per game) and total defense (best with 300.6 yards allowed per game) this year.

At home last season, the 49ers were 8-1. Away, they were 5-3.

As underdogs, San Francisco had only one win (1-1) versus its 12-3 record as the favored team.

49ers Impact Players

On the ground, Christian McCaffrey had eight touchdowns and 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) last year.

McCaffrey also had 85 catches for 741 yards and five TDs.

Brandon Aiyuk had 78 catches for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, George Kittle scored 11 TDs, hauling in 60 balls for 765 yards (51.0 per game).

Deebo Samuel had 56 catches for 632 yards (48.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

In 16 games last year, Nick Bosa posted 18.5 sacks to go with 19.0 TFL and 50 tackles.

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers - +6000 2 September 17 @ Rams - +8000 3 September 21 Giants - +6600 4 October 1 Cardinals - +20000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +1500 6 October 15 @ Browns - +3500 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +4000 8 October 29 Bengals - +1100 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +2800 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +15000 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +3500 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +800 14 December 10 Seahawks - +3500 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 16 December 25 Ravens - +2000 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +8000 18 January 7 Rams - +8000

