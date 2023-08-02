Wednesday, Wilmer Flores (.667 slugging percentage past 10 games, including three home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Diamondbacks.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .298 with 16 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

Flores is batting .348 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Flores has picked up a hit in 62.8% of his 78 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.8% of them.

In 13 games this year, he has gone deep (16.7%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).

Flores has driven in a run in 25 games this year (32.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (9.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 29 times this year (37.2%), including three games with multiple runs (3.8%).

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .296 AVG .299 .333 OBP .376 .472 SLG .607 12 XBH 18 5 HR 9 19 RBI 16 22/8 K/BB 20/14 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings