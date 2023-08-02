Wednesday, LaMonte Wade Jr and his .303 on-base percentage over his last 10 games lead the San Francisco Giants up against the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .398 this season while batting .267 with 61 walks and 45 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 48th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.

Wade has gotten a hit in 52 of 90 games this year (57.8%), including 21 multi-hit games (23.3%).

In 10 games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.1%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 23.3% of his games this season, Wade has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (5.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37 of 90 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 46 .255 AVG .277 .372 OBP .421 .460 SLG .387 15 XBH 9 6 HR 4 12 RBI 18 28/25 K/BB 43/36 0 SB 2

