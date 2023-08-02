Joc Pederson, who is batting .296 in his past 10 games, will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Arizona Diamondbacks on August 2 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is hitting .235 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 37 walks.

In 42 of 71 games this year (59.2%) Pederson has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (7.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Pederson has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (35.2%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (14.1%).

He has scored in 31 games this year (43.7%), including six multi-run games (8.5%).

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .243 AVG .227 .322 OBP .386 .449 SLG .436 10 XBH 11 5 HR 6 19 RBI 18 19/13 K/BB 36/24 0 SB 0

