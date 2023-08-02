Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:44 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Joc Pederson, who is batting .296 in his past 10 games, will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Arizona Diamondbacks on August 2 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is hitting .235 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 37 walks.
- In 42 of 71 games this year (59.2%) Pederson has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (7.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Pederson has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (35.2%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (14.1%).
- He has scored in 31 games this year (43.7%), including six multi-run games (8.5%).
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|37
|.243
|AVG
|.227
|.322
|OBP
|.386
|.449
|SLG
|.436
|10
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|18
|19/13
|K/BB
|36/24
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 133 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
