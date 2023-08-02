The San Francisco Giants, led by J.D. Davis (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games), battle the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with 86 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .431.

In 58 of 98 games this year (59.2%) Davis has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (24.5%).

In 14 games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

Davis has driven in a run in 30 games this season (30.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 36 of 98 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 46 .247 AVG .268 .333 OBP .342 .394 SLG .470 13 XBH 16 6 HR 8 20 RBI 32 51/21 K/BB 59/18 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings