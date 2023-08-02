The Arizona Diamondbacks (57-51) visit the San Francisco Giants (59-49) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Giants will look to Logan Webb (8-9), while the Diamondbacks' starter has not yet been announced.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (8-9, 3.68 ERA) vs TBA - ARI

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb (8-9) will take the mound for the Giants, his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 7 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.68 ERA this season with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.5 walks per nine across 22 games.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned 15 quality starts.

In 22 starts, Webb has pitched through or past the fifth inning 21 times. He has a season average of 6.4 frames per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Logan Webb vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have scored 524 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB. They are batting .256 for the campaign with 123 home runs, 17th in the league.

The right-hander has faced the Diamondbacks two times this season, allowing them to go 8-for-49 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in 14 innings.

