You can see player prop bet odds for LaMonte Wade Jr, Corbin Carroll and others on the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks heading into their matchup at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Webb Stats

The Giants' Logan Webb (8-9) will make his 23rd start of the season.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 15 of them.

Webb has started 22 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 21 times. He averages 6.4 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 26th, 1.108 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 27th.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Jul. 28 7.1 6 3 3 4 0 at Nationals Jul. 22 1.1 5 6 6 2 1 at Reds Jul. 18 7.0 4 2 2 7 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 9 9.0 7 0 0 10 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 3 6.2 7 2 2 11 2

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Wade Stats

Wade has 78 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 61 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .267/.398/.421 on the season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 1 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 104 hits with 21 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 39 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen 32 bases.

He's slashing .281/.359/.535 on the season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 115 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .294/.372/.517 on the season.

Marte takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Giants Jul. 31 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 28 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

