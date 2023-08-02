On Wednesday, August 2, LaMonte Wade Jr's San Francisco Giants (59-49) host Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (57-51) at Oracle Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +145 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (8-9, 3.68 ERA) vs TBA - ARI

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 28, or 50.9%, of the 55 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have gone 10-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants have a 2-4 record across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have won in 27, or 49.1%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win six times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.D. Davis 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+225)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 9th 2nd Win NL West +600 - 2nd

