How to Watch the Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 2
Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will try to defeat Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants are 16th in baseball with 124 total home runs.
- San Francisco is 22nd in MLB, slugging .397.
- The Giants' .241 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
- San Francisco has the No. 16 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (483 total runs).
- The Giants are 17th in MLB with a .318 on-base percentage.
- The Giants strike out 9.4 times per game, the third-worst mark in MLB.
- San Francisco's pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- San Francisco's 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.235).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-9 with a 3.68 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went 7 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Webb is trying to collect his 16th quality start of the season.
- Webb heads into this matchup with 21 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- In two of his 22 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/28/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Kutter Crawford
|7/29/2023
|Red Sox
|W 3-2
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|James Paxton
|7/30/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Home
|Scott Alexander
|Brennan Bernardino
|7/31/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Home
|Jakob Junis
|Ryne Nelson
|8/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-3
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Zac Gallen
|8/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|-
|8/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/5/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Paul Blackburn
|8/6/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Luis Medina
|8/7/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/8/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Lucas Giolito
