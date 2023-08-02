Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will try to defeat Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants are 16th in baseball with 124 total home runs.

San Francisco is 22nd in MLB, slugging .397.

The Giants' .241 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

San Francisco has the No. 16 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (483 total runs).

The Giants are 17th in MLB with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Giants strike out 9.4 times per game, the third-worst mark in MLB.

San Francisco's pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco's 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.235).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-9 with a 3.68 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went 7 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Webb is trying to collect his 16th quality start of the season.

Webb heads into this matchup with 21 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In two of his 22 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Logan Webb Kutter Crawford 7/29/2023 Red Sox W 3-2 Home Ryan Walker James Paxton 7/30/2023 Red Sox W 4-3 Home Scott Alexander Brennan Bernardino 7/31/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Home Jakob Junis Ryne Nelson 8/1/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-3 Home Alex Cobb Zac Gallen 8/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Logan Webb - 8/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Anthony DeSclafani Brandon Pfaadt 8/5/2023 Athletics - Away Ross Stripling Paul Blackburn 8/6/2023 Athletics - Away Alex Cobb Luis Medina 8/7/2023 Angels - Away Alex Wood Patrick Sandoval 8/8/2023 Angels - Away Logan Webb Lucas Giolito

